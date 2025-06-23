Palumbo Wealth Management LLC Has $15.51 Million Stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Palumbo Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,837 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 361 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares accounts for 5.2% of Palumbo Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $15,513,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GLD. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. American National Bank & Trust increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 189.4% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Inlight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Mattson Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter worth $59,000. 42.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

GLD opened at $310.13 on Monday. SPDR Gold Shares has a one year low of $212.12 and a one year high of $317.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $305.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $277.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.43 and a beta of 0.11.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

