iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Shares Sold by FMA Wealth Management LLC

FMA Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,405 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,075 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF makes up about 8.9% of FMA Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. FMA Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $11,546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWD stock opened at $189.42 on Monday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $163.19 and a 52-week high of $200.42. The stock has a market cap of $60.82 billion, a PE ratio of 19.08 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $185.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $187.46.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

