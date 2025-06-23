McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD) Shares Sold by Diversified Portfolios Inc.

Diversified Portfolios Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,587 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 104 shares during the period. Diversified Portfolios Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $808,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MCD. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 988 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,793 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 1,334 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 7,486 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,170,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tealwood Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,117 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,535,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MCD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Erste Group Bank cut McDonald’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 24th. Argus downgraded McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 13th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on McDonald’s from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Truist Financial set a $350.00 price target on McDonald’s in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Northcoast Research downgraded McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $321.79.

Insider Transactions at McDonald’s

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 939 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.07, for a total transaction of $295,850.73. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,516,496.27. This represents a 7.76% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

McDonald’s Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MCD opened at $286.75 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $310.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $302.86. McDonald’s Corporation has a one year low of $243.53 and a one year high of $326.32. The company has a market capitalization of $205.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.56.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The fast-food giant reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 195.27% and a net margin of 31.75%. The firm had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.70 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Corporation will post 12.25 EPS for the current year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $1.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $7.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.49%.

McDonald’s Company Profile

(Free Report)

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.