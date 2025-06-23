International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) Shares Up 1.7% Following Analyst Upgrade

International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) traded up 1.7% on Monday after Wedbush raised their price target on the stock from $300.00 to $325.00. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the stock. International Business Machines traded as high as $286.22 and last traded at $285.85. 572,317 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 4,208,957 shares. The stock had previously closed at $280.97.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on International Business Machines from $237.00 to $233.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. KGI Securities set a $242.00 price objective on shares of International Business Machines and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Erste Group Bank raised shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on International Business Machines from $276.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, International Business Machines presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $253.75.

Institutional Trading of International Business Machines

International Business Machines Stock Up 1.8%

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the first quarter valued at about $396,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 495,574 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $108,942,000 after acquiring an additional 4,131 shares during the period. Mufg Securities Americas Inc. bought a new position in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth $3,000,000. Magnolia Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines during the 1st quarter valued at $239,000. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 150,652 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,118,000 after purchasing an additional 10,467 shares during the period. 58.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $257.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $245.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $265.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 0.66.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.18. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 37.43% and a net margin of 8.71%. The firm had revenue of $14.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.68 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that International Business Machines Corporation will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current year.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 9th were given a $1.68 dividend. This is a boost from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.67. This represents a $6.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 115.66%.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

