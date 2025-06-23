Impala Platinum (OTCMKTS:IMPUY) Shares Gap Up – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Impala Platinum Holdings Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IMPUY – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $8.01, but opened at $8.29. Impala Platinum shares last traded at $8.42, with a volume of 68,004 shares.

Impala Platinum Trading Up 6.5%

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.02 and its 200 day moving average is $6.06.

About Impala Platinum

Impala Platinum Holdings Limited engages in the mining, processing, concentrating, refining, and sale of platinum group metals (PGMs) and associated base metals. The company produces platinum, palladium, rhodium, nickel, and by-products, as well as ruthenium, iridium, and gold. It has operations on the PGM-bearing orebodies, including the Bushveld Complex located in South Africa; and the Great Dyke situated in Zimbabwe, as well as the Canadian Shield.

