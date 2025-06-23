MicroSectors Gold Miners 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:GDXU) Trading 5.1% Higher – Still a Buy?

MicroSectors Gold Miners 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:GDXU – Get Free Report) traded up 5.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $79.41 and last traded at $78.26. 137,958 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 858,895 shares. The stock had previously closed at $74.44.

MicroSectors Gold Miners 3x Leveraged ETN Stock Up 5.0%

The firm has a market cap of $664.52 million, a PE ratio of 21.92 and a beta of 1.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.73.

MicroSectors Gold Miners 3x Leveraged ETN Company Profile

The MicroSectors Gold Miners 3X Leveraged ETN (GDXU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S-Network MicroSectors Gold Miners index. The fund provides 3x daily leveraged exposure to a market-cap weighted index comprised of two gold miners ETFs. GDXU was launched on Dec 7, 2020 and is issued by REX Microsectors.

