YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:TSLY) Trading 6.2% Higher – Here’s Why

Posted by on Jun 23rd, 2025

YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:TSLYGet Free Report) was up 6.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $8.75 and last traded at $8.83. Approximately 3,479,754 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 10% from the average daily volume of 3,846,676 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.32.

YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF Trading Up 6.1%

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.76.

Institutional Trading of YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 35,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 7,154 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $544,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 219,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,237,000 after acquiring an additional 14,394 shares during the period.

YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF (TSLY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer discretionary equity. The fund seeks to provide current income and capped gains on the Tesla stock (TSLA) through a synthetic covered call strategy, collateralized by cash and US Treasurys. The actively managed fund uses both standardized exchange-traded and FLEX options.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.