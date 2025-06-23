YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:TSLY) Trading 6.2% Higher – Here’s Why

YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:TSLY – Get Free Report) was up 6.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $8.75 and last traded at $8.83. Approximately 3,479,754 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 10% from the average daily volume of 3,846,676 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.32.

YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF Trading Up 6.1%

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.76.

Get YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 35,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 7,154 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $544,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 219,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,237,000 after acquiring an additional 14,394 shares during the period.

YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF Company Profile

The YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF (TSLY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer discretionary equity. The fund seeks to provide current income and capped gains on the Tesla stock (TSLA) through a synthetic covered call strategy, collateralized by cash and US Treasurys. The actively managed fund uses both standardized exchange-traded and FLEX options.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YieldMax TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.