Waterdrop (NYSE:WDH) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Time to Buy?

Waterdrop Inc. Unsponsored ADR (NYSE:WDH – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 235,557 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 10% from the previous session’s volume of 214,783 shares.The stock last traded at $1.45 and had previously closed at $1.39.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Waterdrop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 14th.
Waterdrop Stock Performance
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WDH. IDG China Capital Fund III Associates L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Waterdrop in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,760,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Waterdrop during the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted its position in Waterdrop by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 1,660,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,475,000 after buying an additional 369,325 shares during the period. 1.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Waterdrop
Waterdrop Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online insurance brokerage services to match and connect users with related insurance products underwritten by insurance companies in the People's Republic of China. The company offers short-term health and long-term health and life insurance products and services.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Waterdrop
- Dividend Payout Ratio Calculator
- 5 Small Cap Stocks With Explosive Upside Potential
- Investing in Travel Stocks Benefits
- BigBear.ai Poised to Benefit as Palantir Dominates AI Defense
- How to invest in marijuana stocks in 7 steps
- Kroger Stock Confirms Buy Signal as Uptrend Gains Strength
Receive News & Ratings for Waterdrop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waterdrop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.