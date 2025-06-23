2x Ether ETF (NYSEARCA:ETHU) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Still a Buy?

2x Ether ETF (NYSEARCA:ETHU – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 2,944,595 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 28% from the previous session’s volume of 2,300,455 shares.The stock last traded at $48.17 and had previously closed at $52.74.

2x Ether ETF Trading Down 16.3%

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.31.

Institutional Trading of 2x Ether ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in 2x Ether ETF stock. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of 2x Ether ETF (NYSEARCA:ETHU – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 138,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC owned 1.08% of 2x Ether ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

2x Ether ETF Company Profile

The 2x Ether ETF (ETHU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long eth, short usd currency. The fund is actively managed, aiming to provide 2x the daily price movements of Ether (ETH). The funds primary investment is cash-settled CME Ether futures ETHU was launched on Jun 4, 2024 and is issued by Volatility Shares.

