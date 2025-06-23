John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHML) Sees Large Volume Increase – Here’s Why

John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHML – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 57,290 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 30,104 shares.The stock last traded at $71.55 and had previously closed at $71.18.

John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF Stock Up 0.2%

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $68.76 and a 200-day moving average of $69.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $953.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.38 and a beta of 0.99.

Institutional Trading of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 264,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,839,000 after purchasing an additional 3,349 shares during the period. CW Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $462,000. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP now owns 62,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,181,000 after buying an additional 2,361 shares during the period. FCA Corp TX boosted its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 36,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,482,000 after buying an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 13.4% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 26,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,786,000 after acquiring an additional 3,120 shares during the period.

About John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF

The John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF (JHML) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the John Hancock Dimensional Large Cap index. The fund tracks an index of largest 800 US firms, weighted by multiple factors relative to their sector peers. JHML was launched on Sep 28, 2015 and is managed by John Hancock.

