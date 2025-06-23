Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Grows Stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,451 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,039 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $27,105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 42.3% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,824 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,594,000 after acquiring an additional 2,028 shares during the period. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA bought a new stake in Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at about $83,644,000. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG grew its stake in Mastercard by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 70,472 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $37,108,000 after purchasing an additional 7,452 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc raised its holdings in Mastercard by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 12,438 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,474,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Mastercard by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 5,256 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,768,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Sandra A. Arkell sold 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $569.45, for a total transaction of $85,417.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,555 shares in the company, valued at $2,024,394.75. This trade represents a 4.05% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Craig Vosburg sold 14,051 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $585.05, for a total value of $8,220,537.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 58,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,196,757.55. This represents a 19.38% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 40,513 shares of company stock valued at $23,166,463. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MA. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Friday, June 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $633.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a report on Monday, March 10th. Macquarie decreased their price objective on Mastercard from $645.00 to $610.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Mastercard from $660.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $610.00.

Shares of MA stock opened at $532.18 on Monday. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $428.86 and a 52-week high of $594.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. The stock has a market cap of $485.19 billion, a PE ratio of 37.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $559.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $544.81.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The credit services provider reported $3.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $0.16. Mastercard had a return on equity of 196.87% and a net margin of 45.21%. The company had revenue of $7.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.31 earnings per share. Mastercard’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 15.91 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

