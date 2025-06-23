Zeta Global (NYSE:ZETA) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Should You Buy?

Shares of Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NYSE:ZETA – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 9,044,101 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 62% from the previous session’s volume of 5,577,561 shares.The stock last traded at $16.94 and had previously closed at $14.18.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on ZETA. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Zeta Global from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Zeta Global from $32.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Zeta Global in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Zeta Global from $25.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Zeta Global from $42.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.36.

Get Zeta Global alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on ZETA

Zeta Global Trading Up 14.4%

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a current ratio of 3.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 31.21 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.13.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zeta Global by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 149,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,695,000 after purchasing an additional 13,730 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in Zeta Global during the fourth quarter valued at $538,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Zeta Global by 54.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 772,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,902,000 after acquiring an additional 271,562 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Zeta Global in the fourth quarter worth $72,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Zeta Global by 246.9% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 35,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,000 after acquiring an additional 25,059 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

About Zeta Global

(Get Free Report)

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. The company’s Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry’s opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Zeta Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zeta Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.