Defiance Daily Target 1.75X Long MSTR ETF (NASDAQ:MSTX) Shares Gap Down – What’s Next?

Defiance Daily Target 1.75X Long MSTR ETF (NASDAQ:MSTX – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $34.18, but opened at $32.79. Defiance Daily Target 1.75X Long MSTR ETF shares last traded at $33.13, with a volume of 1,652,119 shares changing hands.

Defiance Daily Target 1.75X Long MSTR ETF Stock Down 1.7%

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $37.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.16. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion and a P/E ratio of -196.68.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MSTX. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Defiance Daily Target 1.75X Long MSTR ETF in the 1st quarter worth $449,000. Vestor Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Defiance Daily Target 1.75X Long MSTR ETF by 39.9% during the 1st quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 3,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011 shares during the period. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB acquired a new position in shares of Defiance Daily Target 1.75X Long MSTR ETF in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

Defiance Daily Target 1.75X Long MSTR ETF Company Profile

The Defiance Daily Target 2x Long MSTR ETF (MSTX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund seeks to provide 2x leveraged exposure to the daily share price movement of the MicroStrategy Incorporated (NYSE: MSTR), less fees and expenses. MSTX was launched on Aug 14, 2024 and is issued by Defiance.

