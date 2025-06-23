Contrasting Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO) and Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT)

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Free Report) and Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT – Get Free Report) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

80.7% of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 97.0% of Essential Properties Realty Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.9% of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.8% of Essential Properties Realty Trust shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. pays an annual dividend of $1.23 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. Essential Properties Realty Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.18 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.6%. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. pays out 215.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Essential Properties Realty Trust pays out 102.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Essential Properties Realty Trust has increased its dividend for 6 consecutive years. Essential Properties Realty Trust is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. $661.39 million 6.72 $62.69 million $0.57 62.22 Essential Properties Realty Trust $449.61 million 14.33 $203.00 million $1.15 28.37

This table compares Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. and Essential Properties Realty Trust”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Essential Properties Realty Trust has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.. Essential Properties Realty Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Phillips Edison & Company, Inc., indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a beta of 0.57, suggesting that its stock price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Essential Properties Realty Trust has a beta of 1.1, suggesting that its stock price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. and Essential Properties Realty Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. 10.51% 2.73% 1.42% Essential Properties Realty Trust 44.62% 6.13% 3.75%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. and Essential Properties Realty Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. 0 3 2 0 2.40 Essential Properties Realty Trust 0 3 11 0 2.79

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. presently has a consensus price target of $39.00, suggesting a potential upside of 9.97%. Essential Properties Realty Trust has a consensus price target of $34.91, suggesting a potential upside of 7.02%. Given Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. is more favorable than Essential Properties Realty Trust.

Summary

Essential Properties Realty Trust beats Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. on 13 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.

Phillips Edison & Co., Inc. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of shopping centers. It also offers an investment management business providing property management and advisory services. Its portfolio consists of well-occupied, grocery-anchored neighborhood and community shopping centers having a mix of national, regional, and local retailers offering necessity-based goods and services. The company was founded by Jeffrey S. Edison and Michael C. Phillips in 1991 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

About Essential Properties Realty Trust

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc., a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, grocery, and health and fitness on a long-term basis. As of December 31, 2021, it had a portfolio of 1, 451 properties. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey.

