Head-To-Head Comparison: Bel Fuse (BELFA) & Its Peers

Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFA – Get Free Report) is one of 69 publicly-traded companies in the “ELEC PRODS – MISC” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Bel Fuse to similar companies based on the strength of its dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, valuation and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Bel Fuse and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Bel Fuse $534.79 million $40.96 million 25.33 Bel Fuse Competitors $3.67 billion $266.04 million 2.50

Bel Fuse’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Bel Fuse. Bel Fuse is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Volatility & Risk

Dividends

Bel Fuse has a beta of 1.05, meaning that its stock price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bel Fuse’s competitors have a beta of 0.80, meaning that their average stock price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Bel Fuse pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.3%. Bel Fuse pays out 7.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “ELEC PRODS – MISC” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.3% and pay out 31.4% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Bel Fuse has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

6.0% of Bel Fuse shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.2% of shares of all “ELEC PRODS – MISC” companies are owned by institutional investors. 5.5% of Bel Fuse shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.0% of shares of all “ELEC PRODS – MISC” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Bel Fuse and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bel Fuse 0 0 1 1 3.50 Bel Fuse Competitors 261 1575 2153 155 2.53

Bel Fuse currently has a consensus target price of $115.00, indicating a potential upside of 39.24%. As a group, “ELEC PRODS – MISC” companies have a potential upside of 6.07%. Given Bel Fuse’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Bel Fuse is more favorable than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares Bel Fuse and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bel Fuse 7.69% 18.47% 8.87% Bel Fuse Competitors -154.13% -93.81% -8.45%

Summary

Bel Fuse beats its competitors on 9 of the 15 factors compared.

Bel Fuse Company Profile

Bel Fuse Inc. designs, manufactures, markets, and sells products that power, protect, and connect electronic circuits. The company's products are used in the networking, telecommunications, computing, general industrial, high-speed data transmission, military, commercial aerospace, transportation, and e-Mobility industries. It provides power solutions and protection products, including front-end power supplies, board-mount power products, industrial and transportation power products, external power products, and circuit protection products. The company also offers connectivity solutions, such as expanded beam fiber optic connectors, cable assemblies, and active optical devices; copper-based connectors/cable assemblies; radio frequency connectors, cable assemblies, microwave devices, and low loss cables; and ethernet, I/O, and industrial and power connectivity products. In addition, it provides magnetic solutions comprising integrated connector modules, power transformers, SMD power inductors and SMPS transformers, and ethernet discrete components. The company sells its products through direct strategic account managers, regional sales managers working with independent sales representative organizations, and authorized distributors in the United States, the People's Republic of China, Macao, the United Kingdom, Slovakia, Germany, India, Switzerland, and internationally. Bel Fuse Inc. was incorporated in 1949 and is headquartered in West Orange, New Jersey.

