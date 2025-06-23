Head to Head Comparison: Ceconomy (MTTRY) and Its Rivals

Ceconomy (OTCMKTS:MTTRY – Get Free Report) is one of 46 publicly-traded companies in the “CONSM PD – MISC DIS” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Ceconomy to related businesses based on the strength of its earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Ceconomy and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Ceconomy $24.34 billion $82.44 million 12.79 Ceconomy Competitors $2.74 billion $103.50 million 3.58

Ceconomy has higher revenue, but lower earnings than its rivals. Ceconomy is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Profitability

42.0% of shares of all “CONSM PD – MISC DIS” companies are owned by institutional investors. 19.4% of shares of all “CONSM PD – MISC DIS” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Ceconomy and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ceconomy 0.54% 31.28% 1.60% Ceconomy Competitors -0.12% 0.85% 0.63%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Ceconomy and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ceconomy 0 0 0 1 4.00 Ceconomy Competitors 115 908 997 28 2.46

As a group, “CONSM PD – MISC DIS” companies have a potential upside of 27.33%. Given Ceconomy’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Ceconomy has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Dividends

Ceconomy pays an annual dividend of $0.02 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. Ceconomy pays out 40.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “CONSM PD – MISC DIS” companies pay a dividend yield of 3.2% and pay out 71.2% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Risk and Volatility

Ceconomy has a beta of 1.33, indicating that its stock price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ceconomy’s rivals have a beta of -0.49, indicating that their average stock price is 149% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Ceconomy beats its rivals on 9 of the 15 factors compared.

About Ceconomy

Ceconomy AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the consumer electronics retail business. It operates stores under the MediaMarkt and Saturn brands. The company offers professional assistance for the installation, connection, and troubleshooting of electronic devices at home under the Deutsche Technikberatung brand. It operates in Germany, Austria, Switzerland, and Hungary, as well as in Western, Southern, and Eastern Europe. Ceconomy AG is based in Düsseldorf, Germany.

