Head-To-Head Contrast: Guanwei Recycling (OTCMKTS:GPRC) vs. LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT)

Guanwei Recycling (OTCMKTS:GPRC – Get Free Report) and LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation and profitability.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Guanwei Recycling and LiqTech International, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Guanwei Recycling 0 0 0 0 0.00 LiqTech International 0 0 2 0 3.00

LiqTech International has a consensus price target of $4.80, suggesting a potential upside of 211.89%. Given LiqTech International’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe LiqTech International is more favorable than Guanwei Recycling.

35.1% of LiqTech International shares are owned by institutional investors. 61.6% of Guanwei Recycling shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 12.8% of LiqTech International shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Guanwei Recycling N/A N/A N/A LiqTech International -68.79% -74.41% -33.72%

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Guanwei Recycling N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A LiqTech International $14.60 million 1.01 -$10.35 million ($1.49) -1.03

Guanwei Recycling has higher earnings, but lower revenue than LiqTech International.

LiqTech International beats Guanwei Recycling on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Guanwei Recycling Corp. manufactures and distributes low density polyethylene (LDPE) and other recycled plastics products primarily in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It imports and recycles LDPE plastic scrap material into granular plastic for use in the manufacture of various consumer products. The company's LDPE products are used in the manufacture of chemical and functional fibers, as well as a raw material in the manufacture of shoe soles, insulation materials, fire-proofing and water-proofing materials, and foam. It also sells its products to customers in a range of industries, including shoe manufacturing, architecture and engineering products, industrial equipment and supplies, and chemical and petrochemical manufacturing. Guanwei Recycling Corp. was founded in 2005 and is based in Fuqing, the People's Republic of China.

LiqTech International, Inc., a clean technology company, designs, develops, produces, markets, and sells automated filtering systems, ceramic silicon carbide liquid applications, and diesel particulate air filters in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and South America. The company operates through Water, Ceramics, and Plastics segments. It also manufactures and sells silicon carbide ceramic filtration technologies for liquid and gas purification; and diesel particulate filters for exhaust emission control solutions to the verified retrofit and the original equipment manufacturer market. In addition, the company develops, manufactures, and sells liquid filtration systems, which are used for the marine scrubber systems, filtration of produced water, industrial applications, pool and spa water, food and beverage application, and silicon carbide membrane technology. Further, it provides flexible and plastics manufacturing products for machining, welding, bending, and solvent cementing. LiqTech International, Inc. sells its products primarily to industrial customers through direct sales, systems integrators, distributors, agents, and partners. The company was formerly known as Blue Moose Media, Inc. and changed its name to LiqTech International, Inc. in October 2011. LiqTech International, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Ballerup, Denmark.

