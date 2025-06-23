Goelzer Investment Management Inc. Has $5.25 Million Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,504 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 108 shares during the period. Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $5,253,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Navigoe LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Quarry LP increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 220.0% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 96 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in Home Depot by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 102 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 5,406 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.28, for a total value of $1,996,327.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,413,285.76. This trade represents a 23.74% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,600 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.14, for a total value of $954,564.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,919,130.14. This trade represents a 24.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Trading Up 0.9%

Shares of HD opened at $350.21 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $362.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $379.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.95, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.09. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $326.31 and a 52-week high of $439.37. The company has a market cap of $348.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.76, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.02.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.59 by ($0.03). Home Depot had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 242.51%. The business had revenue of $39.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.63 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 5th were given a $2.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 5th. This represents a $9.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 62.42%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on HD. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $405.00 to $425.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Home Depot from $450.00 to $435.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. KGI Securities raised shares of Home Depot to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. TD Securities downgraded shares of Home Depot to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from $356.00 to $410.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $426.77.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Home Depot

Home Depot Profile

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.