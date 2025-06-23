Crumly & Associates Inc. Has $261,000 Stock Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Crumly & Associates Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 465 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30 shares during the quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Madison Wealth Partners Inc lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.0% in the first quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc now owns 31,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,796,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares in the last quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,288,000 after buying an additional 3,662 shares during the last quarter. Constellation Investments Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Constellation Investments Inc. now owns 1,174,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,114,000 after acquiring an additional 38,000 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 10,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,797,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.3%

NYSEARCA IVV opened at $596.66 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $576.75 and its 200-day moving average is $582.66. The company has a market capitalization of $585.83 billion, a PE ratio of 25.71 and a beta of 1.01. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $484.00 and a 12-month high of $616.22.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.