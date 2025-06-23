Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Position Raised by Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC

Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 14.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,746 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 960 shares during the quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $2,129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Denver PWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Pinney & Scofield Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Promus Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Inlight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter valued at $45,000.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VTI opened at $293.43 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.43 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.99 and a beta of 1.03. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $236.42 and a one year high of $303.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $282.51 and its 200-day moving average is $286.24.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.