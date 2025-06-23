XML Financial LLC Raises Stock Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

XML Financial LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 20.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 185,802 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,168 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up about 1.8% of XML Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. XML Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $19,429,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 105.8% during the first quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 249 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Park Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $28,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Curio Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $31,000.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.1%

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $106.14 on Monday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $89.22 and a 52-week high of $128.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.94 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.34.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.