Blossom Wealth Management Has $384,000 Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Blossom Wealth Management increased its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 16.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,153 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,131 shares during the period. Blossom Wealth Management’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. Rialto Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Clarity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Gould Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 97.2% during the 4th quarter. Gould Capital LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Bernard Wealth Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

PFE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group upped their target price on Pfizer from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 price target (down from $32.00) on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised Pfizer to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.17.

Shares of NYSE:PFE opened at $23.97 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.27 billion, a PE ratio of 17.37, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.26 and its 200-day moving average is $24.89. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.92 and a 1-year high of $31.54.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $13.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.43 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 20.33% and a net margin of 12.62%. The company’s revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 9th were paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 9th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.18%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 124.64%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

