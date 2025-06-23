Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Purchased by Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC

Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,259 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,081,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VTV. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 6,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares during the period. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 5,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $849,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 42,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,215,000 after acquiring an additional 3,109 shares during the period. Prosperitas Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Prosperitas Financial LLC now owns 23,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,922,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000.

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Value ETF stock opened at $173.34 on Monday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $150.43 and a 12 month high of $182.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $275.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.68 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $169.14 and a 200 day moving average of $171.32.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

