XML Financial LLC Increases Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

XML Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 2.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,971 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. XML Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,069,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 22,099.4% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 36,046,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,422,195,000 after purchasing an additional 35,884,088 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $14,232,829,000. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $9,202,879,000. Brooklyn FI LLC boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6,435.2% during the 4th quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 2,912,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,577,841,000 after purchasing an additional 2,867,985 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,517,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,520,679,000 after purchasing an additional 2,516,003 shares during the period.

Shares of VOO stock opened at $547.72 on Monday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $442.80 and a 12 month high of $563.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.72 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $527.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $533.33.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

