JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,519 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 98 shares during the quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $1,281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TJX. Norges Bank purchased a new position in TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $1,670,565,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $570,342,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in TJX Companies by 14,486.1% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,912,116 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $354,696,000 after buying an additional 2,892,151 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in TJX Companies by 689.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,595,085 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $313,512,000 after buying an additional 2,266,415 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,985,826 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,689,628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845,225 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on TJX. Morgan Stanley set a $140.00 price objective on shares of TJX Companies and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Citigroup raised shares of TJX Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.53.

Insider Transactions at TJX Companies

In other news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 950 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.09, for a total value of $121,685.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,909,180.08. The trade was a 4.01% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of NYSE:TJX opened at $123.35 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $137.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $107.71 and a fifty-two week high of $135.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $127.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $124.09.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $13.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.01 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 58.81%. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 14th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Featured Stories

