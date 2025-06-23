Whalen Wealth Management Inc. Invests $8.68 Million in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Whalen Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 109,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,678,000. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF comprises approximately 5.8% of Whalen Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VCSH. Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 237.1% during the first quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Transce3nd LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 156.3% during the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 451 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Greenline Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:VCSH opened at $79.04 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $78.75 and a 200-day moving average of $78.50. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $76.92 and a one year high of $79.54.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.297 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.51%.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

