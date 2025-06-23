Consolidated Planning Corp Reduces Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Consolidated Planning Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 32.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 23,644 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 11,528 shares during the quarter. Caterpillar accounts for 1.1% of Consolidated Planning Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Consolidated Planning Corp’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $7,798,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 471 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Carrera Capital Advisors grew its stake in Caterpillar by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Carrera Capital Advisors now owns 1,238 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. BBR Partners LLC grew its stake in Caterpillar by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. BBR Partners LLC now owns 4,162 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,510,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its stake in Caterpillar by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 962 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. grew its stake in Caterpillar by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 184 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. 70.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Caterpillar Stock Performance

Shares of CAT stock opened at $360.23 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The business has a 50 day moving average of $333.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $346.44. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $267.30 and a 52 week high of $418.50. The company has a market cap of $169.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.56, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.37.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.35 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $14.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.64 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 53.77% and a net margin of 15.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.60 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 19.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 21st will be given a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 21st. This is an increase from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.41. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is currently 27.49%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CAT has been the subject of a number of research reports. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Caterpillar from $325.00 to $331.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Caterpillar from $320.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. UBS Group upgraded Caterpillar from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $272.00 to $357.00 in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Caterpillar from $375.00 to $373.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Caterpillar from $395.00 to $422.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Caterpillar currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $375.17.

Insider Transactions at Caterpillar

In other Caterpillar news, Director David Maclennan acquired 375 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $320.70 per share, for a total transaction of $120,262.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,133,617.10. This represents a 5.97% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

