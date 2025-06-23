Consolidated Planning Corp Has $4.13 Million Position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Consolidated Planning Corp lifted its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 230.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,876 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,641 shares during the period. Consolidated Planning Corp’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $4,132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DGRO. Dunhill Financial LLC increased its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 235.2% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. Accredited Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 60.7% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Finally, Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000.

Get iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Trading Up 0.0%

Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF stock opened at $62.26 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.47 and a beta of 0.85. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $54.09 and a 1-year high of $65.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $61.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.73.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Profile

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.