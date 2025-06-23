Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) Shares Gap Up – Should You Buy?

Li Auto Inc. Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:LI – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $26.01, but opened at $27.23. Li Auto shares last traded at $27.86, with a volume of 1,624,511 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on LI shares. Macquarie downgraded Li Auto from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Cfra Research raised Li Auto from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Li Auto from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Nomura Securities upgraded shares of Li Auto to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Finally, HSBC set a $38.50 price target on shares of Li Auto and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Li Auto currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.85.

Li Auto Stock Up 7.1%

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.54. The stock has a market cap of $29.16 billion, a PE ratio of 26.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). Li Auto had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 11.83%. The company had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Li Auto Inc. Sponsored ADR will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Li Auto

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LI. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Li Auto in the first quarter worth about $506,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Li Auto by 133.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,636,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,431,000 after buying an additional 1,505,991 shares during the last quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Li Auto in the 1st quarter valued at $24,658,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Li Auto by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,000 after buying an additional 5,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hhlr Advisors LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Li Auto in the 1st quarter worth $15,624,000. 9.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Li Auto Company Profile

Li Auto Inc operates in the energy vehicle market in the People's Republic of China. It designs, develops, manufactures, and sells premium smart electric vehicles. The company's product line comprises MPVs and sport utility vehicles. It offers sales and after sales management, and technology development and corporate management services, as well as purchases manufacturing equipment.

