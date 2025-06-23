Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) Shares Gap Down – Here’s What Happened

Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $11.26, but opened at $10.74. Stora Enso Oyj shares last traded at $10.70, with a volume of 16,270 shares traded.
Separately, Barclays lowered shares of Stora Enso Oyj from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 7th.
Stora Enso Oyj Stock Performance
Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.10. Stora Enso Oyj had a negative return on equity of 3.74% and a negative net margin of 1.01%. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. Analysts forecast that Stora Enso Oyj will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.
About Stora Enso Oyj
Stora Enso Oyj provides renewable solutions for the packaging, biomaterials, wooden constructions, and paper industries in Finland and internationally. It operates through Packaging Materials, Packaging Solutions, Biomaterials, Wood Products, Forest, Paper, and Other segments. The company's Packaging Materials segment offers virgin and recycled fiber replace fossil-based materials with low-carbon, renewable and recyclable packaging materials for food and beverage, pharmaceutical, and transport packaging.
