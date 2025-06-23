China Minsheng (OTCMKTS:CMAKY) Shares Gap Down – Should You Sell?

China Minsheng (OTCMKTS:CMAKY – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $5.97, but opened at $5.09. China Minsheng shares last traded at $5.36, with a volume of 1,829 shares changing hands.

China Minsheng Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.92 and a 200 day moving average of $4.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 0.30.

China Minsheng Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

China Minsheng Banking Corp., Ltd. provides banking products and services for individuals, small and micro-enterprises, corporate customers, government agencies, and financial institutions in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Corporate Banking, Retail Banking, and Others segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for China Minsheng Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Minsheng and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.