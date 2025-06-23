Studio City Ih (NYSE:MSC) Shares Gap Up – Still a Buy?

Studio City Ih (NYSE:MSC – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $2.81, but opened at $2.90. Studio City Ih shares last traded at $2.89, with a volume of 5,257 shares changing hands.
Studio City Ih Stock Performance
The company has a market capitalization of $612.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.81 and a beta of -0.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.95.
Studio City Ih (NYSE:MSC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $161.72 million during the quarter. Studio City Ih had a negative net margin of 15.56% and a negative return on equity of 14.77%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Studio City Ih
About Studio City Ih
Studio City International Holdings Limited operates an entertainment resort in Macau. It operates Studio City Casino, comprising gaming tables, including tables for VIP rolling chip operations and gaming machines; and resort, which offers various non-gaming attractions, including figure-8 ferris wheel, night club and karaoke venue, live performance arena, and an outdoor and indoor water park, as well as hotel rooms and various food and beverage establishments, and retail space.
