Japan Airlines (OTCMKTS:JAPSY) Shares Gap Down – Should You Sell?

Japan Airlines Ltd (OTCMKTS:JAPSY – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $9.61, but opened at $9.03. Japan Airlines shares last traded at $9.39, with a volume of 351 shares traded.

Japan Airlines Price Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $8.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.68 and a beta of 0.53.

Japan Airlines (OTCMKTS:JAPSY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter. Japan Airlines had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 6.04%. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Japan Airlines Ltd will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

Japan Airlines Company Profile

Japan Airlines Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled and non-scheduled air transport services in Japan, Asia, Oceania, North America, and Europe. The company operates through Air Transportation and Other segments. It offers passenger, ground handling, cargo and mail handling, and maintenance services.

