Industria de Diseno Textil (OTCMKTS:IDEXY) Shares Gap Down – What’s Next?

Industria de Diseno Textil SA (OTCMKTS:IDEXY – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $26.89, but opened at $25.51. Industria de Diseno Textil shares last traded at $25.61, with a volume of 39,919 shares traded.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on IDEXY. BNP Paribas raised Industria de Diseno Textil to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Citigroup raised shares of Industria de Diseno Textil to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 13th.

The firm has a market cap of $161.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.41.

Industria de Diseno Textil (OTCMKTS:IDEXY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 11th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $9.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.53 billion. Industria de Diseno Textil had a return on equity of 32.34% and a net margin of 15.19%. Analysts predict that Industria de Diseno Textil SA will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 1st were paid a dividend of $0.3187 per share. This represents a yield of 2.21%. This is a boost from Industria de Diseno Textil’s previous dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 30th. Industria de Diseno Textil’s dividend payout ratio is 61.17%.

Industria de Diseño Textil, SA engages in the retail and online distribution of clothing, footwear, accessories, and household products. The company sells its products under the Zara, Pull & Bear, Massimo Dutti, Bershka, Stradivarius, Oysho, and Zara Home brands. It is also involved in the textile manufacturing, logistics, design, insurance, construction, and real estate businesses, as well as provides financial services.

