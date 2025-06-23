Mitsubishi Estate (OTCMKTS:MITEY) Shares Gap Up – Here’s What Happened

Mitsubishi Estate Co. (OTCMKTS:MITEY – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $18.97, but opened at $19.52. Mitsubishi Estate shares last traded at $18.88, with a volume of 38 shares.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, CLSA raised Mitsubishi Estate to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th.
Mitsubishi Estate Stock Down 0.1%
Mitsubishi Estate (OTCMKTS:MITEY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.10). Mitsubishi Estate had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 6.14%. The business had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.58 billion.
About Mitsubishi Estate
Mitsubishi Estate Co, Ltd. engages in the real estate activities in Japan and internationally. The company develops, leases, manages, and sells office buildings and commercial facilities; operates rental offices, coworking space, virtual offices, hourly meeting rooms, home delivery storage service, commercial nursing homes, and building garages; offers real estate management, as well as building management services, such as security, facility management, cleaning, and planting services; and operates hotels and airports.
