Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR) Shares Gap Down – Time to Sell?

Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $21.22, but opened at $19.74. Oscar Health shares last traded at $21.02, with a volume of 11,129,490 shares traded.

Several analysts recently issued reports on OSCR shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Oscar Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Wall Street Zen cut Oscar Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Oscar Health from $25.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.46 and a beta of 1.73. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.59 and its 200 day moving average is $14.47.

Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.87 billion. Oscar Health had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 1.22%. Oscar Health’s revenue was up 42.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Oscar Health, Inc. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Elbert O. Jr. Robinson sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.43, for a total value of $410,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 64,512 shares in the company, valued at $1,059,932.16. This represents a 27.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 25.11% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of Oscar Health by 7,473.3% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,242 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Oscar Health during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Oscar Health by 83,733.3% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,512 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Oscar Health by 50.7% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares during the period. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Oscar Health by 484.6% in the 1st quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,854 shares during the last quarter. 75.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oscar Health, Inc operates as a health insurance in the United States. The company offers health plans in individual and small group markets, as well as +Oscar, a technology driven platform that help providers and payors directly enable their shift to value-based care. It also provides reinsurance products.

