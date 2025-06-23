Navitas Semiconductor Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:NVTS)

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:NVTS – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders purchased 26,822 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 43% compared to the typical daily volume of 18,808 call options.

NASDAQ:NVTS traded down $0.54 on Monday, hitting $6.47. 26,270,885 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,474,407. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.27. Navitas Semiconductor has a 52 week low of $1.52 and a 52 week high of $9.17. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.41 and a beta of 2.95.

Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.06). The business had revenue of $14.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.01 million. Navitas Semiconductor had a negative return on equity of 22.62% and a negative net margin of 131.83%. Navitas Semiconductor’s revenue was down 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Navitas Semiconductor will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Eugene Sheridan sold 238,668 shares of Navitas Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total transaction of $1,790,010.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 461,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,459,990. This trade represents a 34.10% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Ranbir Singh sold 21,782 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.53, for a total transaction of $185,800.46. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,214,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $163,895,872.09. The trade was a 0.11% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 15,084,600 shares of company stock worth $99,761,157. Company insiders own 29.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Navitas Semiconductor by 52.7% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 5,419 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Navitas Semiconductor by 125.4% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 5,726 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Navitas Semiconductor by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 97,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 6,920 shares during the last quarter. Goodman Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Navitas Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Caption Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Navitas Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NVTS. Morgan Stanley cut Navitas Semiconductor from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $2.10 to $1.50 in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Navitas Semiconductor from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Navitas Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Navitas Semiconductor from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Navitas Semiconductor from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.71.

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops, and markets gallium nitride power integrated circuits, silicon carbide, associated high-speed silicon system controllers, and digital isolators used in power conversion and charging. The company’s products are used in mobile, consumer, data center, solar, electric vehicle, industrial motor drive, smart grid, and transportation applications.

