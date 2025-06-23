LEG Immobilien (LEGIF) and Its Peers Head to Head Survey

LEG Immobilien (OTCMKTS:LEGIF – Get Free Report) is one of 82 public companies in the “REAL ESTATE OPS” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare LEG Immobilien to similar companies based on the strength of its valuation, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Volatility & Risk

LEG Immobilien has a beta of 0.87, suggesting that its share price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, LEG Immobilien’s rivals have a beta of 0.94, suggesting that their average share price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

58.4% of shares of all “REAL ESTATE OPS” companies are owned by institutional investors. 23.4% of shares of all “REAL ESTATE OPS” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LEG Immobilien 0 1 0 0 2.00 LEG Immobilien Competitors 278 1005 1284 94 2.45

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for LEG Immobilien and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

As a group, “REAL ESTATE OPS” companies have a potential upside of 21.97%. Given LEG Immobilien’s rivals stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe LEG Immobilien has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares LEG Immobilien and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LEG Immobilien 21.57% 7.55% 2.85% LEG Immobilien Competitors -5.93% -10.73% 0.15%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares LEG Immobilien and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio LEG Immobilien $1.41 billion $71.42 million 33.49 LEG Immobilien Competitors $3.48 billion $127.83 million 11.46

LEG Immobilien’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than LEG Immobilien. LEG Immobilien is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

LEG Immobilien rivals beat LEG Immobilien on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

About LEG Immobilien

LEG Immobilien SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated property company in Germany. The company engages in the performance of services and management of equity investments; property management and location development; performance of services for third parties and housing industry services; and generation of electricity and heat activities. It also provides information technology (IT) services for third parties; and management services for third-party properties. The company's property portfolio consisted of residential units; commercial units; and garages and parking spaces in North Rhine-Westphalia. LEG Immobilien SE was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in Düsseldorf, Germany.

