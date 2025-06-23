OPENLANE (NYSE:KAR) and BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) Head to Head Comparison

OPENLANE (NYSE:KAR – Get Free Report) and BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Free Report) are both mid-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for OPENLANE and BRP, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score OPENLANE 0 2 2 0 2.50 BRP 0 8 1 3 2.58

OPENLANE presently has a consensus price target of $24.00, indicating a potential upside of 7.94%. BRP has a consensus price target of $43.00, indicating a potential downside of 7.60%. Given OPENLANE’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe OPENLANE is more favorable than BRP.

Risk & Volatility

Profitability

OPENLANE has a beta of 1.4, indicating that its share price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BRP has a beta of 1.23, indicating that its share price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares OPENLANE and BRP’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OPENLANE 7.15% 10.38% 2.98% BRP -0.55% 54.71% 3.88%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares OPENLANE and BRP”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OPENLANE $1.79 billion 1.33 $109.90 million $0.66 33.69 BRP $7.68 billion 0.44 -$154.60 million ($0.41) -113.51

OPENLANE has higher earnings, but lower revenue than BRP. BRP is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than OPENLANE, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

99.8% of OPENLANE shares are held by institutional investors. 2.3% of OPENLANE shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

OPENLANE beats BRP on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About OPENLANE

OPENLANE, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital marketplace for used vehicles, which connects sellers and buyers in North America, Europe, the Philippines, and Uruguay. The company operates through two segments, Marketplace and Finance. The Marketplace segment offers digital marketplace services for buying and selling used vehicles. Its digital marketplaces include OPENLANE, a mobile-app enabled solutions that allows dealers to sell and source inventory in the United States. This segment also provides value-added ancillary services, including inbound and outbound transportation logistics, reconditioning, vehicle inspection and certification, titling, administrative, and collateral recovery services. This segment sells its products and services through vehicle manufacturers, fleet companies, rental car companies, finance companies, and others. The Finance segment offers floorplan financing, a short-term inventory-secured financing to independent used vehicle dealers. The company serves commercial customers and dealer customers. The company was formerly known as KAR Auction Services, Inc. and changed its name to OPENLANE, Inc. in May 2023. OPENLANE, Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Carmel, Indiana.

About BRP

BRP Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Austria, and internationally. The Powersports segment offers year-round products, such as Can-Am all-terrain vehicles, side-by-side vehicles, and three-wheeled vehicles; and seasonal products, including Ski-Doo and Lynx snowmobiles, Sea-Doo personal watercrafts and pontoons, Rotax engines for karts and recreational aircraft, and Pinion gearboxes with smart shift systems. The Marine segment provides Alumacraft, Manitou, Quintrex, Stacer, and Yellowfin boats; Rotax engines for jet boats; and Rotax S outboard engine. The company was formerly known as J.A. Bombardier (J.A.B.) Inc. and changed its name to BRP Inc. in April 2013. BRP Inc. was founded in 1937 and is headquartered in Valcourt, Canada.

