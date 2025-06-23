Analyzing TXO Partners (NYSE:TXO) and XPLR Infrastructure (NYSE:XIFR)

XPLR Infrastructure (NYSE:XIFR – Get Free Report) and TXO Partners (NYSE:TXO – Get Free Report) are both small-cap energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, earnings and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

66.0% of XPLR Infrastructure shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 27.4% of TXO Partners shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of XPLR Infrastructure shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares XPLR Infrastructure and TXO Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets XPLR Infrastructure -14.10% 1.64% 1.03% TXO Partners 5.22% 3.89% 2.41%

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio XPLR Infrastructure $1.23 billion 0.61 -$23.00 million ($1.90) -4.23 TXO Partners $282.81 million 2.36 $23.50 million $0.42 38.37

This table compares XPLR Infrastructure and TXO Partners”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

TXO Partners has lower revenue, but higher earnings than XPLR Infrastructure. XPLR Infrastructure is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than TXO Partners, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for XPLR Infrastructure and TXO Partners, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score XPLR Infrastructure 2 12 2 0 2.00 TXO Partners 0 0 1 0 3.00

XPLR Infrastructure currently has a consensus target price of $17.64, suggesting a potential upside of 119.44%. TXO Partners has a consensus target price of $20.00, suggesting a potential upside of 24.11%. Given XPLR Infrastructure’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe XPLR Infrastructure is more favorable than TXO Partners.

Volatility & Risk

XPLR Infrastructure has a beta of 0.94, indicating that its share price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TXO Partners has a beta of 0.09, indicating that its share price is 91% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

TXO Partners beats XPLR Infrastructure on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About XPLR Infrastructure

XPLR Infrastructure LP engages in the acquisition, management, and ownership of contracted clean energy projects with long-term cash flows. It owns interests in wind and solar projects in North America and natural gas infrastructure assets in Texas. The company was founded on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, FL.

About TXO Partners

TXO Partners, L.P., an oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, optimization, and exploitation of conventional oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves in North America. Its acreage positions are concentrated in the Permian Basin of West Texas and New Mexico and the San Juan Basin of New Mexico and Colorado. The company was formerly known as TXO Energy Partners, L.P. and changed its name to TXO Partners, L.P. in May 2023. TXO Partners, L.P. was incorporated in 2012 and is based in Fort Worth, Texas.

