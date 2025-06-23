Continuum Advisory LLC Cuts Holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Continuum Advisory LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 25.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 41,792 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,999 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $2,595,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Foster Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 4,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. WorthPointe LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. WorthPointe LLC now owns 4,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 5.6% during the first quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 3,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 3,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silver Oak Securities Incorporated increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 75,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,746,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total International Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Price Performance

VXUS stock opened at $66.61 on Monday. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 1 year low of $54.98 and a 1 year high of $68.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.03 billion, a PE ratio of 15.83 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 20th will be paid a $0.4851 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Total International Stock ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 20th. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VXUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.