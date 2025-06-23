Reviewing FOX (NASDAQ:FOX) & Idw Media (OTCMKTS:IDWM)

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX – Get Free Report) and Idw Media (OTCMKTS:IDWM – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, valuation, earnings and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

26.4% of FOX shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.4% of Idw Media shares are owned by institutional investors. 23.1% of FOX shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 28.5% of Idw Media shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares FOX and Idw Media’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FOX 11.58% 17.99% 8.99% Idw Media -8.13% -10.12% -8.60%

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FOX $13.98 billion 1.62 $1.50 billion $4.02 12.56 Idw Media $26.47 million 0.55 -$1.39 million ($2.18) -0.25

This table compares FOX and Idw Media”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

FOX has higher revenue and earnings than Idw Media. Idw Media is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than FOX, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

FOX has a beta of 0.56, suggesting that its share price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Idw Media has a beta of 0.2, suggesting that its share price is 80% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for FOX and Idw Media, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FOX 0 3 0 0 2.00 Idw Media 0 0 0 0 0.00

Summary

FOX beats Idw Media on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About FOX

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through four segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, Credible, and The FOX Studio Lot. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S. Television segment produces, acquires, markets, and distributes programming through the FOX broadcast network, advertising supported video-on-demand service Tubi, and operates power broadcast television stations including duopolies and other digital platform; and produces content for third parties. The Credible segment engages in the consumer finance marketplace. The FOX Studio Lot segment provides television and film production services along with office space, studio operation services and includes all operations of the facility. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Idw Media

IDW Media Holdings, Inc., a diversified media company, engages in the publishing and television entertainment businesses worldwide. It operates through IDW Publishing and IDW Entertainment segments. The IDW Publishing segment publishes comic books, graphic novels, and digital content through its imprints IDW, Top Shelf Productions, and Artist’s Editions. The IDW Entertainment segment develops, produces, and distributes content in various formats, including film and television. The company was formerly known as CTM Media Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to IDW Media Holdings, Inc. in July 2015. IDW Media Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Newark, New Jersey.

