David Kennon Inc Has $5.53 Million Position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

David Kennon Inc increased its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 6.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,875 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,279 shares during the period. Vanguard Health Care ETF comprises 2.2% of David Kennon Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. David Kennon Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $5,526,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VHT. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,047,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 14,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,793,000 after purchasing an additional 2,716 shares in the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,679,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 50.7% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 58,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,420,000 after buying an additional 19,602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 57.6% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 6,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,523,000 after buying an additional 2,195 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VHT opened at $244.29 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $246.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $256.89. The company has a market cap of $21.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.90 and a beta of 0.67. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 52-week low of $234.11 and a 52-week high of $289.14.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

