Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC Acquires 83 Shares of Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP)

Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,050 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 83 shares during the quarter. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $248,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Highline Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 103.5% during the first quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 116 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. EnRich Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL lifted its position in Union Pacific by 38.8% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 161 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Union Pacific by 223.2% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 307 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on UNP. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $263.00 price target on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Bank of America raised their price target on Union Pacific from $256.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Stephens dropped their price objective on Union Pacific from $275.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Union Pacific from $255.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $270.00 to $248.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.74.

UNP stock opened at $222.35 on Monday. Union Pacific Corporation has a twelve month low of $204.66 and a twelve month high of $258.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $221.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $230.89.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by ($0.03). Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.76% and a return on equity of 40.80%. The business had revenue of $6.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.69 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Corporation will post 11.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th will be paid a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.29%.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

