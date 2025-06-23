Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Shares Purchased by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 12.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,976 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,863 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $15,029,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Claris Advisors LLC MO grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Claris Advisors LLC MO now owns 1,069 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 3,441 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $777,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 726 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Trust Company N.A boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 0.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Trust Company N.A now owns 10,475 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,218,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Kennedy Investment Group grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Kennedy Investment Group now owns 3,019 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $639,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HON has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $242.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on Honeywell International from $211.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Mizuho increased their price target on Honeywell International from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Honeywell International from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Honeywell International from $243.00 to $258.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $249.21.

Shares of NASDAQ:HON opened at $221.80 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $216.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $215.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.25. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $179.36 and a 1-year high of $242.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.08.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.30. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.51% and a return on equity of 36.19%. The firm had revenue of $9.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.25 earnings per share. Honeywell International’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th were given a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 16th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.95%.

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

