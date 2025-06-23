Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Sold by Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC

Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,463 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,021 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises about 1.1% of Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $5,425,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VB. Ariston Services Group raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Ariston Services Group now owns 12,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,998,000 after buying an additional 1,074 shares during the period. Golden Bell Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $445,000. Aries Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 47,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,643,000 after buying an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 511,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,007,000 after buying an additional 11,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $231.54 on Monday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $190.27 and a 12-month high of $263.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $229.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $224.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $232.55.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

