Post Resch Tallon Group Inc. Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Post Resch Tallon Group Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,487 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the quarter. Post Resch Tallon Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $770,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 70.8% in the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 111 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Inlight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. West Branch Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 384.6% in the 1st quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 126 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000.

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $231.54 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $224.14 and a 200 day moving average of $232.55. The firm has a market cap of $229.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $190.27 and a 1 year high of $263.35.

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

