Uncommon Cents Investing LLC Has $2 Million Stock Holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Uncommon Cents Investing LLC trimmed its position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 7.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,350 shares during the period. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $1,995,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AFL. Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aflac during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. BankPlus Trust Department acquired a new stake in Aflac in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Curio Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Aflac in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Garde Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Aflac during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in Aflac during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. 67.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aflac Price Performance

Shares of AFL stock opened at $103.31 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Aflac Incorporated has a 12-month low of $88.00 and a 12-month high of $115.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $104.91 and a 200-day moving average of $105.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.82.

Aflac Announces Dividend

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.01). Aflac had a return on equity of 15.55% and a net margin of 21.27%. The business had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 37.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 21st. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.25%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on AFL. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Aflac from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Aflac from $109.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Raymond James Financial lowered their target price on shares of Aflac from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Aflac from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Aflac from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aflac has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.93.

Insider Activity at Aflac

In other Aflac news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.79, for a total transaction of $106,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,786,791.84. This represents a 3.69% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Arthur Reginald Collins sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.70, for a total value of $290,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $711,149.60. This trade represents a 29.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 40,750 shares of company stock worth $4,304,295. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Aflac Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. The company operates through Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

Featured Stories

