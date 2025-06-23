Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Shares Purchased by Hudson Value Partners LLC

Hudson Value Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 10.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,672 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 878 shares during the period. Hudson Value Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,802,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ORG Partners LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3,180.0% during the 1st quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Pinney & Scofield Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $38,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $190.73 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $185.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $192.51. The company has a market cap of $102.05 billion, a PE ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 1.05. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $160.23 and a fifty-two week high of $219.01.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

