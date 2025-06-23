The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by Hudson Value Partners LLC

Hudson Value Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 17.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,711 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,615 shares during the quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,826,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Navigoe LLC purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Quarry LP boosted its position in Home Depot by 220.0% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 96 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in Home Depot by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 102 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Home Depot

In other Home Depot news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 5,406 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.28, for a total value of $1,996,327.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,413,285.76. This trade represents a 23.74% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.14, for a total value of $954,564.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,919,130.14. This trade represents a 24.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho dropped their target price on Home Depot from $450.00 to $435.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Home Depot from $393.00 to $417.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $415.00 price objective (up previously from $410.00) on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. HSBC upgraded Home Depot from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $356.00 to $410.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Home Depot has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $426.77.

Home Depot Stock Up 0.9%

NYSE HD opened at $350.21 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $362.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $379.42. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $326.31 and a one year high of $439.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.95, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $348.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.02.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.59 by ($0.03). Home Depot had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 242.51%. The firm had revenue of $39.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 5th were paid a $2.30 dividend. This represents a $9.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 5th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.42%.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

